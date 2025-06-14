Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,066,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 469,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,306,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 118,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 504,336 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Shares of IRWD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.33 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.24.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.02 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

