Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Shares of RC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $749.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

