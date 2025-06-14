Simplicity Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $32.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.33. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.