Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of WMB opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.41 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

