Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 485.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,680,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 5,538,912 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,401 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,816,000 after acquiring an additional 484,497 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,635,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,901,000 after purchasing an additional 505,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 4,974,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $17.40 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.