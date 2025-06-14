Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,934,000. Finally, MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

