Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after acquiring an additional 543,054 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1%

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,472. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

