Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,190,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 244,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cricut by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cricut by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 55,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cricut by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cricut by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cricut

In related news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $371,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,755,846.51. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,993 shares of company stock worth $2,256,263. Insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Trading Down 4.3%

CRCT stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.12.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.55 million. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Cricut’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

