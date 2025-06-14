Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USXF. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USXF opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.