Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 919 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $260.05 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average of $242.02.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

