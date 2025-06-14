Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Short Interest Up 400.0% in May

Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Simplify Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Health Care ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 148,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

