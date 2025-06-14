SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,815,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 91,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $54.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

