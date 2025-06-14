Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 209.1% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT opened at $710.53 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $288.07 and a fifty-two week high of $717.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $629.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.13. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.14.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

