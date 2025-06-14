Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 201.6% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Steppe Gold Trading Down 4.4%

OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

About Steppe Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.