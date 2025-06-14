Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 201.6% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Steppe Gold Trading Down 4.4%
OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.07.
About Steppe Gold
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.