Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Short Interest Up 201.6% in May

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a growth of 201.6% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Steppe Gold Trading Down 4.4%

OTCMKTS:STPGF opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Steppe Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.07.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

