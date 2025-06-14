Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

ORCL opened at $215.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.62. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,332,803,000 after buying an additional 156,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,954,961,000 after acquiring an additional 619,619 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,366,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

