Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.32.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc is focused on generating value through the acquisition and development of quality mining projects in the Americas, in addition to identifying opportunities across industries for active investments. It holds mineral exploration interests in the East Sullivan property in Quebec and various investments in public and private entities.

