Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Sun Communities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $123.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 670.97%.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau purchased 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

