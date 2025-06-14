Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Update

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Stock Down 7.5%

SUSRF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Get Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.