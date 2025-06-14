Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Short Interest Update

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, an increase of 135.9% from the May 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.4 days.
SUSRF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Surgical Science Sweden AB has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.
