Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Update

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 196.5% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SVNLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

