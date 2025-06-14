Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Down 52.9% in May

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the May 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 1.9%

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of SEK 18.71 and a 1-year high of SEK 27.60. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 23.08.

Get Swedbank AB (publ) alerts:

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.62 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWDBY

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.