Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 4,076.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. NDVR Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sylvamo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Sylvamo by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

NYSE:SLVM opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.30. Sylvamo Co. has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $98.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

