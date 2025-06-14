Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Synthomer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SYHMY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Synthomer has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

