Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in May

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYHMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Synthomer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SYHMY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Synthomer has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.
About Synthomer
