TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $123.20 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

