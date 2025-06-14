TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TechnoPro stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. TechnoPro has a 12 month low of $3.13 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Get TechnoPro alerts:

TechnoPro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for TechnoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.