Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Short Interest Update

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Teton Advisors Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:TETAA opened at $14.50 on Friday. Teton Advisors has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Teton Advisors Company Profile

Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.

