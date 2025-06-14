The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $121,627,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AES by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $69,083,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

