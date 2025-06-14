The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

