The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $26.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CL King raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

United Natural Foods Trading Down 1.2%

UNFI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,357 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

