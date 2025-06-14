The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 99.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.1% during the first quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $261,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Melius Research raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 17,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $1,170,570.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,617.56. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $298,852.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares in the company, valued at $231,524.40. This trade represents a 56.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,815 shares of company stock worth $11,101,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

