The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.0 days.

Shares of SWGNF opened at $37.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

