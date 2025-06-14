Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Short Interest Update

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of THXPF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

