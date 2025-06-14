TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 159.2% in May

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,473,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TILT stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

