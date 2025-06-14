Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.10.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on TKOMY

About Tokio Marine

(Get Free Report)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.