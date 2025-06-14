TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 18% – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 18% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 1,231,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 10,910,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.05.

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative net margin of 6,760.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

