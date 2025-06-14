TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 18% – Here’s What Happened

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) dropped 18% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 1,231,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,910,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Get TomCo Energy alerts:

TomCo Energy (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX (0.17) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. TomCo Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 6,760.87%.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.