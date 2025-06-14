Top Agriculture Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 12th

Corteva, Deere & Company, Chubb, Apollo Global Management, and Planet Labs PBC are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, or distribution of farm products and services. This category includes firms that manufacture farm equipment, supply seeds and fertilizers, operate food-processing facilities, or manage large-scale crop and livestock operations. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to global food demand, commodity price cycles, and advancements in agricultural technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,933,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $72.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $518.02. The company had a trading volume of 354,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.40 and its 200 day moving average is $467.81.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Shares of CB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.76. 531,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,256. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.17 and a 200-day moving average of $281.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.29. 1,041,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $149.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Shares of PL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 24,264,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

