Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – June 11th

MARA, Riot Platforms, Iris Energy, CleanSpark, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin—whether by mining the cryptocurrency, holding it as a corporate asset, or providing related services. Investing in these stocks offers an indirect way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through the equity market rather than buying and storing the digital currency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. 17,870,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,012,669. MARA has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 6.61.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 15,744,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,200,251. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 4.53.

Iris Energy (IREN)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 13,471,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,146,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 12,561,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,037,626. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51 and a beta of 4.23. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64.

TeraWulf (WULF)

TeraWulf stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.52. 19,634,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,312,315. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 3.09.

