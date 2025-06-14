Top Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – June 11th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, and HIVE Digital Technologies are the three Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from the cryptocurrency ecosystem—such as digital-asset miners, blockchain technology developers, trading platforms or firms holding large crypto reserves. By buying these equities, investors gain indirect exposure to the performance and volatility of cryptocurrencies without having to own digital coins themselves. Their market value typically reflects both crypto-specific trends (like Bitcoin price swings) and traditional equity factors such as earnings reports, regulatory changes and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,685,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,159,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

GLXY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 1,008,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,081. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 7,425,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,626,976. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 3.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Further Reading