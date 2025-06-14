Top Penny Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

BigBear.ai, Klotho Neurosciences, and ReShape Lifesciences are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade at very low prices—often under $5 per share in the U.S.—and are usually quoted on over-the-counter markets or minor exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volume, limited financial disclosure and high price volatility, they carry a significantly higher risk (and potential reward) than more widely held stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 71,552,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

KLTO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 122,757,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,520. Klotho Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

ReShape Lifesciences (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; Lap-Band 2.0 System, an adjustable postoperatively to increase or decrease the pressure to the band in order to optimize an individual's comfort and therapy effectiveness; and ReShape Calibration Tubes, that fits the lesser curvature of the stomach to reach the pylorus.

Shares of RSLS stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,014,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,656. ReShape Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

