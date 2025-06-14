Top Real Estate Stocks To Watch Today – June 12th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, and Ford Motor are the three Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the real estate sector through the stock market, earning potential dividends from rental income and capital appreciation as property values rise. Common examples include real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property management firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,954,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,673,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.71. 9,258,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,452,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 57,997,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,557,210. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.

