TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and traded as high as $7.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 449,344 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point reduced their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

