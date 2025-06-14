Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Inozyme Pharma from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inozyme Pharma from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

