Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in reAlpha Tech by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

reAlpha Tech Stock Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. reAlpha Tech Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

reAlpha Tech ( NASDAQ:AIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). reAlpha Tech had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 2,035.17%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that reAlpha Tech Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on reAlpha Tech from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

reAlpha Tech Profile

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.

