Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in reAlpha Tech by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
reAlpha Tech Stock Down 8.9%
NASDAQ:AIRE opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. reAlpha Tech Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on reAlpha Tech from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.
reAlpha Tech Profile
reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry.
