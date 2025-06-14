Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

MSP Recovery Stock Performance

Shares of MSP Recovery stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

