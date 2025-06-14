Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
MSP Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of MSP Recovery stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $16.14.
MSP Recovery Company Profile
