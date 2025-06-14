UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.46.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

