UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in UDR were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.52. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on UDR from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

