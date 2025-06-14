UMB Bank n.a. Buys 1,410 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2,014.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after purchasing an additional 686,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after purchasing an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

