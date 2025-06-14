UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 270.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after acquiring an additional 900,283 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,681,000 after acquiring an additional 863,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,909,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after acquiring an additional 388,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

HLNE opened at $138.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.85 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $197.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

