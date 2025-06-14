UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 220.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,412,000 after buying an additional 464,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,218,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,163,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.58 per share, with a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garth Graham bought 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.75 per share, with a total value of $25,101.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,813.25. This represents a 3.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $105.43 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.