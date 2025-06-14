UMB Bank n.a. Has $61,000 Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 225.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,381,000 after buying an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,789,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after buying an additional 1,584,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $285,209.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,901.60. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 7,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $286,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at $422,743. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.72.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

